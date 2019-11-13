Larry Reid, 73, of Peterborough and the Monadnock Region, died peacefully on October 2, 2019, under the care of The Monadnock Community Hospital's hospice unit after a period of declining health. Born November 15, 1945 in Visalia, California to Doris (Grant) Reid and Cyril Reid, he was 1 of 5 children.
After finishing high school in California, Larry took his reins and crossed the country a few times mostly hitch-hiking with his dog. He made lengthy stops in places such as the Bahamas, San Diego, Big Sur, a tugboat on the Mississippi Delta, and Virginia. After being drawn to New Hampshire in the late 1970's to attend a wedding, he remained and mastered his craft as a carpenter with many remodeling jobs in the area bearing his mark. He also was very involved in the pyro-tech business and shot many fireworks shows for Atlas fireworks. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time mountain biking , fishing and hiking. Larry was also a volunteer for the Rindge Rails and Trails organization and because of his struggles with COPD became involved with Breathe NH, a non-profit organization for lung health, where he was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2015.
He leaves behind 3 sisters and 1 brother in California; Larry was particularly close to his sister Donna (Reid) Pacheco who came to visit Larry recently. He also leaves many friends who will miss him greatly.
As were his wishes, a small service was held where his remains were offered to the Monadnock region. Any donations one chooses to make in Larry's memory should be made to Breathenh.org.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 14, 2019