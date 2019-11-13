Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Edward Reid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Reid, 73, of Peterborough and the Monadnock Region, died peacefully on October 2, 2019, under the care of The Monadnock Community Hospital's hospice unit after a period of declining health. Born November 15, 1945 in Visalia, California to Doris (Grant) Reid and Cyril Reid, he was 1 of 5 children.



After finishing high school in California, Larry took his reins and crossed the country a few times mostly hitch-hiking with his dog. He made lengthy stops in places such as the Bahamas, San Diego, Big Sur, a tugboat on the Mississippi Delta, and Virginia. After being drawn to New Hampshire in the late 1970's to attend a wedding, he remained and mastered his craft as a carpenter with many remodeling jobs in the area bearing his mark. He also was very involved in the pyro-tech business and shot many fireworks shows for Atlas fireworks. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time mountain biking , fishing and hiking. Larry was also a volunteer for the Rindge Rails and Trails organization and because of his struggles with COPD became involved with Breathe NH, a non-profit organization for lung health, where he was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2015.



He leaves behind 3 sisters and 1 brother in California; Larry was particularly close to his sister Donna (Reid) Pacheco who came to visit Larry recently. He also leaves many friends who will miss him greatly.



As were his wishes, a small service was held where his remains were offered to the Monadnock region. Any donations one chooses to make in Larry's memory should be made to

Larry Reid, 73, of Peterborough and the Monadnock Region, died peacefully on October 2, 2019, under the care of The Monadnock Community Hospital's hospice unit after a period of declining health. Born November 15, 1945 in Visalia, California to Doris (Grant) Reid and Cyril Reid, he was 1 of 5 children.After finishing high school in California, Larry took his reins and crossed the country a few times mostly hitch-hiking with his dog. He made lengthy stops in places such as the Bahamas, San Diego, Big Sur, a tugboat on the Mississippi Delta, and Virginia. After being drawn to New Hampshire in the late 1970's to attend a wedding, he remained and mastered his craft as a carpenter with many remodeling jobs in the area bearing his mark. He also was very involved in the pyro-tech business and shot many fireworks shows for Atlas fireworks. He loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time mountain biking , fishing and hiking. Larry was also a volunteer for the Rindge Rails and Trails organization and because of his struggles with COPD became involved with Breathe NH, a non-profit organization for lung health, where he was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2015.He leaves behind 3 sisters and 1 brother in California; Larry was particularly close to his sister Donna (Reid) Pacheco who came to visit Larry recently. He also leaves many friends who will miss him greatly.As were his wishes, a small service was held where his remains were offered to the Monadnock region. Any donations one chooses to make in Larry's memory should be made to Breathenh.org Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close