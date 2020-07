Laura Francis Littlefield Nichols passed away August 27, 2018 at the age of 97 at RiverMead Life Care in Peterborough, NH.She was born March 18, 1921 in Springfield, MA, daughter of Phillip H and Louise Hall Littlefield. Laura had 3 siblings, all deceased: Elizabeth, Frederick, and Helen Roehrig. Laura attended Portland Jr. College after High School.In 1944 she married the love of her life John R Nichols. They raised 4 daughters: Holly Raymond (deceased January 2018), Marcia Margiotta (deceased January 2007), Ann Durand, and Alice McLane.John and Laura enjoyed an active life including sailing, skiing, hiking, bridge, bible study, going to symphony, and family gatherings. They lived in Springfield VT, Lexington MA, Arlington VA, and Jackson, Wolfeboro & Peterborough NH.Laura was artistic and hard-working. She volunteered with civic organizations, became a certified landscape designer, and later excelled at watercolor and oil painting. She also enjoyed stock trading and her kitties. She was very well-loved.She is survived by 6 grandchildren: Kevin Mocklin, Julie Lawrence, John Ballou, Jannica Paraschiv, Laura Bennett, and Carrie Burkett and their spouses. She has 10 great grandchildren: Matthew & Joshua Mocklin, Kristen Morrill, Kara Ballou, Elias & Simon Lawrence, Willow & Idolyn Bennett, and Isabelle & Vivien Paraschiv.A memorial service was at RiverMead auditorium on September 8, 2018. Her ashes are placed in the family memorial at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. View the online obituary and leave a memory at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity