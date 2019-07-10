Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

- Laurence C. Austin Jr., 80, resident of Jaffrey, NH died at his home peacefully on June 25, 2019.



He was born on April 15, 1939 in Gardner, MA a son of the late Laurence and Helen (Chartier) Austin Sr.



Larry as he was known was raised and educated in the Gardner and Winchendon area. He attended Holy Rosary School and later Gardner High School, while in high school he was a member of the 1954 High School Football team, which was one of the finest in the school's history.



He worked as a painter by trade, till 2001 when he retired. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his brother, Nelson. Bingo on Sunday's at the Jaffrey VFW Hall was something that always brought a smile to his face, with his bingo ladies. Larry also played cribbage over at the Jaffrey Legion, something that brought him laughs and plenty of joy. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Queenie, Celia and Neige who were all waiting for him at the rainbow bridge.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Michael Austin and his sister, Gail Boeck.



Survivors include his loving wife, Linda (Tenney) Austin of Jaffrey, NH, his daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Darrell Lockrow of Troy, NY, his sons and daughter-in-law, Laurence and Lori Austin III of Winchendon, MA and Corey Austin of Templeton, MA. His stepsons, Richard, Robert and Ronald Drapeau all of Winchendon, MA and Ralph Drapeau of Jaffrey, NH. His sister, Shelia Miettinen of Gardner, MA, Virginia and her husband David Street of Moreno Valley, CA and Melody and her husband Doug Anderson of Lancaster, CA. His brothers; Nelson and his wife Madeline Austin of Gardner, MA and Bruce Austin of Edwards, MO, 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces' nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly.



SERVICES: In accordance with his wish's cremation has taken place and burial will be held by the family privately. A Celebration of his life will be held on August 17, 2019 at 31 Moore Pike, Jaffrey, NH.



