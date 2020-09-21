1/1
Lauria Rose Anna (Thibault) Hasdorff
Born in Greenville, NH to Robert and Rose Anna Thibault, Lauria passed at 5 pm on September 3rd, 2020 at home in the company of her family. Before there was Facebook to remind us of birthdays and other important milestones, there was Lauria; she ALWAYS knew these things and was certainly not afraid to remind all of us of that! She had her finger on the pulse of the stories of all our lives. Her driving "shortcuts" most often were not. She was one to make 3 right turns to make a left but watch out when she got in her mobility scooter; she had quite the lead foot!

Lauria is survived by her brother Bob Thibault and sister Clarisse Wallace; her children Bob Lussier, Cathy Rathbun, Rick Lussier and Tommy Hasdorff. Her grandchildren Kenny Rathbun, Ricky Lussier, Brandon Lussier, Kendyl Hasdorff, and Jason Hasdorff. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Hasdorff, mother Rose Anna Thibault, father Robert Thibault and brother Rosaire Thibault.

In place of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (Sacré-Cœur de Jésus) 15 High St, Greenville, NH 03048.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Sep. 21, 2020.
