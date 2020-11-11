Larry Grinnell passed away at the RiverMead Life Care Community in Peterborough, NH on October 28, 2020. In May of this year he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Larry, (Lawrence Irving Grinnell), was born in NY City on March 18, 1937. He attended schools in New York and Massachusetts and graduated from Milton Academy, Harvard and Columbia, earning a master's degree in architecture. He lived in New York, Big Sur, California, Cape Cod and moved to Vermont in the mid 80's living at the Grinnell/Barnum ski house on Bragg Hill in Fayston. He worked for contractors Allen Clark and Peter Werner.
Larry practiced and taught yoga and Tai Chi. He liked to live simply and enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports and activities. He was a good carpenter and enjoyed being with people, especially kids. He had a great sense of humor and was a gentle, kind person.
Larry met Ann Day at a Knoll Farm function in 1987 and they became friends and partners. Larry and Ann traveled with peace groups to Cuba and Nicaragua in the 1980's. He enjoyed being on the water especially sailing on Waquoit Bay.
In 2015 Larry joined Ann at RiverMead Retirement and Continuing Care in Peterborough, NH. Larry leaves his sister, Nancy Barnum of Washington, D.C, several cousins, nieces and nephews and his friend and companion, Ann Day. There will be a family gathering on Cape Cod next summer.
We are grateful for the love and care given Larry during his illness this past year at RiverMead's Nursing facility.
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com