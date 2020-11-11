1/1
Lawrence Grinnell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Grinnell passed away at the RiverMead Life Care Community in Peterborough, NH on October 28, 2020. In May of this year he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Larry, (Lawrence Irving Grinnell), was born in NY City on March 18, 1937. He attended schools in New York and Massachusetts and graduated from Milton Academy, Harvard and Columbia, earning a master's degree in architecture. He lived in New York, Big Sur, California, Cape Cod and moved to Vermont in the mid 80's living at the Grinnell/Barnum ski house on Bragg Hill in Fayston. He worked for contractors Allen Clark and Peter Werner.

Larry practiced and taught yoga and Tai Chi. He liked to live simply and enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports and activities. He was a good carpenter and enjoyed being with people, especially kids. He had a great sense of humor and was a gentle, kind person.

Larry met Ann Day at a Knoll Farm function in 1987 and they became friends and partners. Larry and Ann traveled with peace groups to Cuba and Nicaragua in the 1980's. He enjoyed being on the water especially sailing on Waquoit Bay.

In 2015 Larry joined Ann at RiverMead Retirement and Continuing Care in Peterborough, NH. Larry leaves his sister, Nancy Barnum of Washington, D.C, several cousins, nieces and nephews and his friend and companion, Ann Day. There will be a family gathering on Cape Cod next summer.

We are grateful for the love and care given Larry during his illness this past year at RiverMead's Nursing facility.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved