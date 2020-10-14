1/1
Lawrence H. Fox
Lawrence H. Fox, 56, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully after an illness on October 13, 2020. He was born in Peterborough on January 10, 1964, the son of Wyatt "Duffy" and Janet (Naylor) Fox.

Larry grew up in Greenfield and attended local schools. He graduated from ConVal in 1983. He was an outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed ice fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling and golfing. Larry was a music enthusiast and loved to entertain everyone with his karaoke skills. He is also remembered fondly as a "professional hoarder". He always looked forward to his after-work happy hours with his brother and friends. Larry will always be remembered as "full of life always laughing and being sarcastic in a good way".

Larry is survived by his wife Sherry (Hoyt) Fox, his parents Wyatt "Duffy" and Janet (Naylor) Fox, his daughters Kelsy Fox, Samantha Fox and Kylee Flint, his siblings Matthew and Amy Fox, Jacob Fox and Ron Kendall, Sarah and David Mikulewicz, his granddaughter Calliope Fox and his grandmother Edna Fox. Larry also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Larry is predeceased by his sisters Angela Fox and Molly Fox and brother Wyatt Fox III.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday October 24th at 11:00am at the Greenvale Cemetery, Forest Road, Greenfield, NH. All are invited to attend and are asked to please follow CDC guidelines utilizing face coverings and social distancing.

In honor of Larry's memory please bring a flower to the graveside service to contribute to the perpetual bouquet.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
Memories & Condolences

October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
