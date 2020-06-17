Leo Gerald McQuillan
1945 - 2020
Leo Gerald McQuillan passed away unexpectedly in his home in Antrim on Saturday, June 13 at the age of 74.

He is survived by: his loving wife of 45 years, Priscilla: his children Scott and wife Brittany, Melissa and husband Brian, his son Chris, and Stephanie and husband Eric and 11 grandchildren who adored him.

Over the course of his life he was a mechanic, marine reservist, and a machinist. He was also a tireless servant, helping anyone in need and always opening our home to everyone who needed a family. He wasn't just a father to us, but to any who needed his love. Quick to laugh and even quicker to hug, Leo loved to meet new people and share with them his faith in Jesus. He enjoyed serving in his local church, often doing the jobs no one else would see with joy in his heart. Above all he loved being husband, dad, and grandpa.

A service to honor his life will be held this coming Saturday, June 20th, at 2pm. at Renew church in Hancock. 53 Elmwood Rd, Hancock, NH. Wear bright colors and bring happy memories to share. In lieu of sending flowers we ask that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Leo's name at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Feel free to send cards with your favorite memories of Leo or monetary gifts to Priscilla McQuillan, 8 Depot St Apt D Antrim, NH 03440

Leo leaves behind a bountiful legacy of family, faith, laughter, and love.



Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
02:00 PM
Renew church
