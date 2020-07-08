Leonard R. Vigneault, 71, passed away peacefully in Alstead, NH on June 24, 2020.
He was born in Biddeford, Maine, the son of Lucien and Lucille Vigneault.
Lenny grew up in Jaffrey, attended Jaffrey schools and received a GED. He served in Vietnam and was a member and past Commander of the John Humiston Post of the American Legion in Jaffrey.
Lenny's fondness for horses led him to give riding lessons and drive hay/sleigh rides and parades. He was a member of the New England Region Chapter of the Carriage Association of America. Lenny was also a member of Ducks Unlimited and Trout Unlimited where he served as president for five years. He competed nationally in skeet shooting. His love for flying led him to obtain his solo pilot license and he spent many hours enjoying the view from a new perspective.
Throughout his life he repaired computers, drove and repaired trucks, worked with pyrotechnics and restored stainless and plated parts for antique automobiles. Later, he began Springerhaven, a gunsmithing business, restoring, repairing and customizing firearms.
He will be missed by his many friends throughout the area.
There will be no visiting hours.
A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Jaffrey on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John Humiston Post of the American Legion, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs and condolences for Lenny, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com