Lillian M. St. George
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian M. St. George, 94 of Peterborough, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on June 20, 2020. She was born in Boston Massachusetts, on September 22, 1925, the daughter of John and Lillian Carney.

Lillian grew up in the city of Boston where she attended public schools. After Graduation from High School, just after the start of World War II, she worked as a technician for MIT's Radiation Lab. It is here that she met Emery St. George, a young MIT Engineer who was working at the Lab. They were married in 1947 and spent 50 years together until his passing 1997.

After raising two children, Lillian received her real estate broker's license and returned to the work force. She worked as a realtor for over 20 years with offices in Hingham, Duxbury and Orleans MA.

Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Emery St. George Jr., and their daughter, Susan St. George.

She is survived by her son, Richard St. George, and his wife Amy, of Peterborough, NH, her grandson Daniel St. George of CA, her granddaughter Alison Evans of Dublin and two great grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Orleans Cemetery in Orleans, Massachusetts, where she will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lillian's name to: Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved