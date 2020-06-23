Lillian M. St. George, 94 of Peterborough, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on June 20, 2020. She was born in Boston Massachusetts, on September 22, 1925, the daughter of John and Lillian Carney.
Lillian grew up in the city of Boston where she attended public schools. After Graduation from High School, just after the start of World War II, she worked as a technician for MIT's Radiation Lab. It is here that she met Emery St. George, a young MIT Engineer who was working at the Lab. They were married in 1947 and spent 50 years together until his passing 1997.
After raising two children, Lillian received her real estate broker's license and returned to the work force. She worked as a realtor for over 20 years with offices in Hingham, Duxbury and Orleans MA.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Emery St. George Jr., and their daughter, Susan St. George.
She is survived by her son, Richard St. George, and his wife Amy, of Peterborough, NH, her grandson Daniel St. George of CA, her granddaughter Alison Evans of Dublin and two great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at Orleans Cemetery in Orleans, Massachusetts, where she will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lillian's name to: Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Lillian grew up in the city of Boston where she attended public schools. After Graduation from High School, just after the start of World War II, she worked as a technician for MIT's Radiation Lab. It is here that she met Emery St. George, a young MIT Engineer who was working at the Lab. They were married in 1947 and spent 50 years together until his passing 1997.
After raising two children, Lillian received her real estate broker's license and returned to the work force. She worked as a realtor for over 20 years with offices in Hingham, Duxbury and Orleans MA.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Emery St. George Jr., and their daughter, Susan St. George.
She is survived by her son, Richard St. George, and his wife Amy, of Peterborough, NH, her grandson Daniel St. George of CA, her granddaughter Alison Evans of Dublin and two great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at Orleans Cemetery in Orleans, Massachusetts, where she will be laid to rest with her husband and daughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lillian's name to: Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458
To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jun. 23, 2020.