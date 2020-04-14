Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Lily F. Ball, 86, a longtime resident of Jaffrey, died peacefully after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the Elms Center in Milford, NH on Saturday, April 4, 2020.



She was born on December 4, 1933 in Belmont, MA, daughter of the late Patrick and Lily (Miller) McLaughlin. Lily was raised and attended schools in Waltham MA and Peterborough NH. She moved to Jaffrey where she raised her family and worked at Good Shepherd Nursing Home for more than 28 years. She enjoyed her work there immensely and loved bringing smiles and joy to the resident's lives.



Lily enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her granddaughter Caitlin. She especially liked spending holidays surrounded by her family and while residing in Milford, she enjoyed playing Bingo, singing karaoke, visiting with friends and watching tv. Lily truly missed her beloved Dachshund 'Kramer' who predeceased her in 2013.



In addition to her parents, Lily was predeceased by her siblings, Violet Michaud, Marion McLaughlin, Margaret LaFrance, Kathleen Conti, Donald McLaughlin, Frank McLaughlin, Alfred McLaughlin, Patrick McLaughlin and John McLaughlin.



She is survived by her daughter, Cyndi Ball and her fiancé Russ Santos of Milford; her 2 sons, David Ball and his wife Clare of Methuen, MA and Steven Ball and his wife Lori of Hillsborough, NH; her granddaughter, Caitlin Ball and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Lily will be remembered by her family and those that knew her for her kindness and selflessness. She was always willing to do anything to make someone's day a little better.



Lily's family plans to announce a memorial service later when it's appropriate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lily's name to either the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446, or to the of MA and NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452



