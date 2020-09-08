Linda L. (Longever) Rockwell, 70, a longtime resident of Keene died on Friday, September 4, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Linda was born the daughter of the late Marie (Raitto) and of Allen Kiblin on July 11, 1950 in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Antrim High School, class of 1968. She was an Antrim High Warrior who fought cancer until the end.
On August 30, 1969 she exchanged vows with Robin "Rocky" E. Rockwell at St. Patrick's Church in Bennington. The Rockwells have been married for fifty-one years.
She was employed at Northwestern Mutual Insurance Company as an administrative assistant for thirty years before her retirement in 2008. Prior, she had worked at W.T. Grant Department Store as a clerk for three years.
Linda enjoyed many things in life. She enjoyed watching her son and then later her grandson play baseball as well as traveling to Savannah, Ga to visit her family. She was also an avid QVC customer.
Mrs. Rockwell is survived by her husband, Robin "Rocky" E. Rockwell of Keene. Her son, Jason E. Rockwell and his wife, Terri of Savannah, GA. Her father, Allen Kiblin of Swanzey. A sister, Sandra Hammond of Van Buren, AR. Two grandchildren; Ryan Rockwell of Savannah, GA. and Alexis Rockwell of Savannah, GA. In addition, she is survived by; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 to 7pm. A celebration of life service will occur on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am. all in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Rt 202, Concord St. Antrim, NH. 03440. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Linda L. Rockwell to: Baptist Church of Keene, 105 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431 or to: American Cancer Society
, 2 Commerce Dr. Ste. 210, Bedford, NH. 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431.