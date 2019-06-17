Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Bennington Congregational Church Francestown Road Bennington , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linnea Marie (Farhm) Zachos, 84 of Bennington passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at Pheasant Wood Nursing Home after a period of declining health. Linny was born on November 2, 1935 to Otis and Grace (Jacobson) Farhm in Peterborough, NH. Linny graduated from Peterborough High School in 1953. After high school, Linny worked at Nonie's Bakery, NH Ball Bearings, and began a 35 year career in banking at First National Bank of Peterborough. Her willingness to help others extended far past her professional career; Linny always asked herself how much she could give to others, not how much she could take.



In 1955, Linny married Samuel Zachos of Bennington where they raised four children. Linny enjoyed spending summers seated in her lounge chair watching her children and grandchildren swim at their Gregg Lake cottage in Antrim. For many years, Linny and Sam traveled to Wheeling, West Virginia with friends and later would travel to Nashville, Tennessee each June for country music festivals. Linny's favorite country artist was Freddy Hart; she took pride in having her picture taken with him and other country greats.



Linny always held a camera to capture every moment spent with friends, family, and pets. When the camera lens turned towards her at home, she was almost always pictured with a poodle sitting on its "Mama's" lap. After retiring, Linny and Sam spent each March at the Hale Koa Resort on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, which she referenced as "paradise". Sam and Linny always wore bright, matching t-shirts representing the places and performers they had seen.



She was predeceased by her father in 1977, her mother in 2007, her brother, Edwin "Butch" Farhm in 2007, and most recently her beloved daughter, Dee Dee, this past October.



She is survived by her husband Sam of 64 years, her son, Stephen Zachos of Hillsboro, two daughters, Sandy Rebstad of Bennington, and Cathy Burke and her husband Tony of Saco, Maine. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Elisha, Nicholas, Jasmine, Amanda, Kristen, Daniel, Nichole, and Travis as well as twelve great-grandchildren, four nieces, and four nephews.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, June 21 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:30 AM at the Bennington Congregational Church, Francestown Road, Bennington. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 11, 20 Webster Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452 ATTN: Denise Barlow, where Linny has been a member for 39 years.



