Lois Hixson, 85, of Hancock, NH, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with her husband and family by her side, after a period of failing health.
Mrs. Hixson was born on April 3, 1935 in Presque Isle, Maine, daughter of the late Les and Faye (Jordan) Driscoll. She grew up in Maine and had attended schools there as well. She married Arthur L. Hixson on June 18, 1955 and together they began their family.
Mrs. Hixson had worked at Brookstone and Eastern Mountain Sports after raising her family. She loved her family and enjoyed doting on her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping in Florida.
Mrs. Hixson was predeceased by her daughters, Cynthia L. Hixson and Diane Snow; her grandson, Brandon Snow and by her great-granddaughter, Amelia Diane. Her brothers, Nathan, Garth and Jerry also died earlier.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Arthur L. Hixson of Hancock, NH; her daughters, Connie Smith of Wrenthem, MA and Debbie Ober of Norton, MA; her sons, Russ Hixson and his wife Doreen of Antrim, NH and Rodney Hixson and his wife Cindy of Hancock, NH; 13 grandchildren; 14great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Baptiste of South Carolina and and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Mrs. Hixson's request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.
A graveside service will be held later at the family lot in Hillside Cemetery in Hancock, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Hixson's name to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro Street, Keene, NH 03431.
