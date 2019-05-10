Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Laughner Sullivan, 95, of Fitzwilliam, died Monday April 29, 2019, after a period of declining health.



The second of four children (all now deceased), she was born in McKeesport PA to Ted and Jean Trimble.



Her family moved to St. Petersburg FL when she was two, and she resided there for much of the next 40 years, relocating to NH in 1970.



In 1946 she married Paul Aymer Laughner, also a St. Petersburg resident and a realtor; he passed away in 1994.



She is survived by their four children: Lynda L. Kohlenberg of Fitzwilliam, Paul Aymer Laughner Jr. of Richmond NH, Aymer Vinoy Laughner of Francestown NH and his wife Carol, and Niles James Laughner of St Petersburg FL and his partner Tara Pinard. She was devoted to her grandchildren: Shelley Burch of E. Wakefield NH, Elice Laughner Morgenson of Rochester NH, Georgia Laughner of Keene and Perry Laughner of Dover NH.



In 1996 she married Colonel Charles Harvey Sullivan, USMC (retired) and enjoyed several wonderful years with him before his death in 2002. Her unconditional love for and unwavering devotion to her family will be greatly missed.



A memorial service, in Fitzwilliam NH, will be announced at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made, in Lois L Sullivan's name, to the Greenfield Congregational Covenant Church, 12 Depot Rd, Greenfield, NH 03047 or to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.



To share a memory or offer a condolence to Lois's family, please visit her permanent online memorial page at

