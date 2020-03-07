Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Bergeron. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Send Flowers Obituary





Lorraine M. Bergeron, 88, of Unity, NH passed on March 3, 2020 at the Sullivan County Nursing Home, in Unity, NH. She was born September 14, 1931 in New Brunswick, Canada, to parents Armand and Genevieve Leger.Lorraine married her late husband, Fernand Bergeron, on June 23, 1951 and they lived a full life together until his passing in 1995.They loved to travel and play music together. Lorraine was great at knitting and crocheting and was known to make gifts for friends and family. Family was very important to her and she always enjoyed the Christmas time celebrations she had with her family as well as any other time they got to spend together.Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Linda Ferguson of Unity, NH, Jeannette Bergeron of Rindge, NH; her sister Cecilia Drew of Oviedo, FL; her grandchildren, Jodie Fulton, Gikanh Timberwolf, and Joshua Murray; and her great grandchildren, Matthew Fulton and Alyssa Fulton. She is predeceased by her husband Fernand Bergeron, her son Edward (Eddie) Bergeron, and her brother Norman Leger.Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend calling hours on Monday March 9, 2020 from 6-8 pm and the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. A funeral mass will be held the following morning March 10, 2020 at 11 am at Sacred Heart Church, 15 High St., Greenville, NH. A burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Greenville, NH in the spring.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations be made to the Sullivan County Nursing Home, 5 Nursing Home Dr., Unity, NH.The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 10, 2020

