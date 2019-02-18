Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lorraine M. (Paradise) Hunt, 91, of 326 Maple Street, died peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019 in her residence, with her family at her side.



She was born in Jaffrey, NH on December 1, 1927, daughter of the late Louis and Jeanette (Pelletier) Paradise. A lifelong resident of Winchendon, Lorraine graduated from Murdock High School in 1945. She loved her home town of Winchendon and its people, and instilled her proud work ethic in her children.



Lorraine opened Winchendon Dry Cleaners in 1954 and built its present location in 1972. She worked until the age of 80. She was a lifetime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and was a member of Clark Memorial YMCA, where she had been the second lady to serve on its board of directors. Lorraine was also a member of Eugene M. Connor Post American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of Murdock High School Alumni Association.



She greatly enjoyed traveling abroad with her best friend Elizabeth "Betty" Brehio. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.



Lorraine was the wife of the late Donald F. Hunt. She leaves five children, Donald F. Hunt Jr of Palm Coast, FL, Stephen F. Hunt of Winchendon and Wayne F. Hunt of Winchendon; two daughters, Jane G. Hunt-Dufresne and Elizabeth R. "Beth" Hunt, both of Winchendon; twelve grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; a sister in law Aurore Paradise as well as her nieces and nephews, Louis Paradise, Darlene Poggerale, Joseph Poggerale, Patty Conway, Robert Paradise, Linda Bevan and Karen Young. She also leaves her dear friends, Betty Brehio, Yvonne Page and Norma Herk. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, Larry F. Hunt and Rowland F. "Buddy" Hunt; a sister, Gilda Poggerale and two brothers, Oliver Paradise and Lionel Paradise.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 A.M. in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 52 Spruce Street. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery.



Calling hours in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon are Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M.



Memorial donations may be made to Murdock Alumni Scholarship Fund, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Renovation Fund or to Clark Memorial YMCA, 155 Central Street, all of Winchendon, MA.

343 Central Street

Winchendon , MA 01475

978-297-0077 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 19, 2019

