Louise Moses Lawrence, 98, a prominent local artist, passed away after a period of declining health, with her daughter at her side. Born in Hancock, NH, the daughter of the late Damon L. Moses and Nellie Mae (Munhall) Moses, she was educated in the Peterborough schools and Keene Teachers College, class of 1942.



During World War II, Louise worked as a timekeeper and job analyst in the offices of Pratt and Whitney Aircraft Corporation in East Hartford, CT and East Longmeadow, MA. Later, she taught math and English in the North Brookfield Junior High School in North Brookfield, MA where she also held art classes. In 1947, she was married to Dr. Charles T. ("Pete") Lawrence and they raised their two children in Peterborough. They were active members of All Saints Episcopal Church.



Louise studied watercolor techniques for many years with the noted English artist, Nora Unwin, at the Sharon Arts Center. Her paintings have been exhibited at juried and one-woman shows at many locations throughout New England. She was honored to receive "Best of Show" and "People's Choice" awards. In 1994, her painting of the local historical landmark, The Stone Barn, was chosen for the Peterborough Transcript calendar and she was named "Artist of the Year". Linda Clark McGoldrick records Louise's art in the 1990 biography of Nora Unwin. In addition, she was a member of numerous art organizations and her watercolor paintings are in private collections throughout the country.



Her family, including her four-legged members, was the ultimate joy in Louise's life. Family visits were always most welcomed and they brought her great pleasure, many laughs, a radiant smile, and fond memories.



In a 2004 autobiography written for and dedicated to her grandchildren, Brandon and Abby, Louise wrote: "Now I am learning from my children and grandchildren. With their help, I am trying to keep up with the modern world. It's exciting but sometimes baffling. I look ahead to things I want to do, scenes I want to paint, activities in which I want to become involved. Most important of all is family. It's like the glue that holds everything together, making life worthwhile. It is what sustains me today."



Louise is survived by her daughter Cynthia, her grandchildren Brandon and Abby, loving nieces and nephews and her devoted lap cat Marley. Her husband, Dr. Charles T. Lawrence, her brother Malcolm R. Moses, her son Damon, and her cherished pets and grand-pets predeceased her.



Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monadnock Healthy Teeth, a dental clinic established in memory of Dr. Charles T. Lawrence, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough, NH 03458 or to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.



