Louise Marie Ann (Ouellette) Richey, 63, of Jaffrey, passed away August 24, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.



Louise was born on February 18, 1957, the daughter of Euclide and Lorette (Michaud) Ouellette, and grew up in Van Buren, Maine. She attended Van Buren local schools, and upon graduation made her way to New Hampshire, where she lived the rest of her life.



Louise lived most of her life in Jaffrey, where she and her husband Dave Richey, raised their four children. Louise loved her children more than anything, and that love grew with the birth of her first and only grandchild Amelia.



Louise is survived by her four children, Danielle Richey, (and her partner Aaron), Christopher Richey, David Richey, and Lisa-Marie Richey, her granddaughter Amelia Perry, her former husband Dave Richey, and her beloved cat Nala. She is also survived by several relatives, including her sister, Lisa Levesque, of Madawaska, Maine.



No formal services will be held at this time.



Memorial donations can be made to Monadnock Kitty Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 468, Jaffrey, New Hampshire, 03452.



