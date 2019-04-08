Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Brocklehurst Dana. View Sign

- Lynn was born on March 25, 1947 in East Orange New Jersey and passed away on April 4, 2019. She grew up in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. She graduated from Ramapo High School then attended Sherwood School of Business. After which worked for Patterson State College. Once they moved to New Hampshire, then Massachusetts, she worked with her husband Jeff and children, in their family business J. Dana Designs. Where she provided artist faux finishes, in the field of custom wood-working, antique reproduction, and antique restoration.



She leaves and will be sorely missed by her best friend, Jeffrey U. Dana Sr. and husband of 51 years. Her son Jeffrey U. Dana, Jr. and his wife Amy of Templeton. Her daughter, Blythe Clark and her husband Sean of Barre. She also leaves behind grand-children, Tyler, Kyle, Wyatt and Ayla Clark. She leaves behind step-grand-children Zachary, Tyler, and Kaylee.



She was predeceased by her father and mother Harry and Gertrude Brocklehurst of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.



When her children were younger, she was very involved acting as Cub Scout Den Leader, recreational center league coach, Rindge, NH recreational community member, parents of auxiliary for Landmark School in Beverly MA and charter member of the Junior Sailor Association of Rindge, NH.



Lynn was a collector of stuffed bears. She was known for her baking and cooking skills along with a love of gardening and flowers. She loved sharing her culinary skills with her family and baking with her grandchildren. Lynn leaves behind her precious and much-loved German Shepherd dogs, Otis and Gretchen. She had many other German Shepherds over the years. Lynn was a long-time folk-art artist and also had a great fondness for country antiques.



Lynn was a loving mother and grandmother "Granny" and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Cebula Funeral Home, Inc. 66 South Street, Ware, MA 01082. A private burial will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MSPCA in her memory.

