Lynne W. Blair
1949 - 2020
Lynne W. Blair, 70, of Antrim, NH passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness on July 14, 2020. Lynne was born in Cambridge, MA to Henry and Loretta (Saganich) Williams on July 28, 1949. She graduated from Burlington High School, Burlington, MA in 1967 and eventually settled in Antrim, NH with her husband of more than 50 years. Lynne was a gentle and kind soul who was devoted to her family. She treasured time spent at home with her loved ones and her horses. She will be missed dearly by her husband, Jim and their children, Corey and his wife Jennifer of Chandler, AZ, Meredith and her husband Dave of Bennington, NH, and Garrett and his wife Supriya of Albany, NY. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Carter, Hudson, Maci and Evan as well as many extended family members. A gathering to celebrate Lynne's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 27, 2020.
