Marc N Vadenais passed away at home in Englewood, Florida on 4/6/2020, at the age of 70, after living with ALS (better known as Lou Gehrig's Disease) for the past 6 plus years. His light shined bright even through the harsh realities of this disease, and he lived every day with dignity, grace and courage.



Marc was born on August 7, 1949 in Woonsocket, RI to Normand and Suzanne (Guerin) Vadenais. He graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy and Providence College, class of 1971, with a degree in Business Administration. He spent many happy years living in North Smithfield, RI, moving to Peterborough, NH in 2004, and his last 6 years as a Floridian.



Marc is survived by his daughter, Heather Vadenais Langley of Lakewood Ranch, FL and her daughter Haleigh Guilbert, who is a student at Florida State University; son, Matthew and wife, Katie, of Woonsocket, RI and their daughters Rowan and Quinnlyn ; son, James of North Smithfield, RI. Marc is also survived by two sisters; Michelle Vadenais, of Manchester, CT and Andree Jacobson of Morristown, NJ, as well as his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Provencal Bercaw, and his second wife, Laura Pate. He also leaves behind a wide, loving network of extended family and friends, as he had very special and engaging way with people and never met a stranger.



Marc was an avid outdoorsman, spending summers of his youth on the family farm in Canada and in scouting, where he became an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed being outdoors all seasons of the year with his beloved dogs. His true passions were hiking, snowshoeing with his dogs, bass fishing, and driving and tinkering with his MG. Marc spent many years employed in sales with the A.T. Cross Company in Lincoln, RI. He also spent time in the Providence Chamber of Commerce as the Membership Director. Marc's other passion was timber-framing and construction which he practiced in RI, CT, MA, and NH. He lovingly built and restored numerous barns, homes, and other structures across New England, and passed his love of working with his hands on to his sons.



Marc was fortunate and grateful to spend the last years of his life in his home with family, visiting friends, wonderful caregivers, and the compassionate and competent care of his team from Tidewell Hospice and the ALS Society.



There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, honorary donations can be made via

