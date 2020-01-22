Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia Desrosiers, 74, beloved mother, wife, sister and aunt, of Jaffrey, NH, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after a very brief but courageous battle with cancer.



She was born on August 22, 1945 in Gardner, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Raymond and Nancy (Sawyer) Moore. A graduate of Conant High School, Class of 1963, Marcia attended Keuka College and earned an associate degree in accounting from Bentley College. She married Wayne Desrosiers, also a Jaffrey native, in 1971 and was a claims approver at John Hancock in Boston. The couple were frequent visitors to Fenway Park to watch Marcia's lifelong favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. In 1981, she and Wayne moved back to Jaffrey to take over her father's Ford dealership and raise their family in the town they both so loved.



Though often perceived as a very private person, Marcia was a thoughtful, generous-hearted soul who believed in caring for others whenever and wherever she could. Included among her volunteer projects beyond classroom mother and volunteer with her girls' school activities, Marcia drove for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross. She was also a member/volunteer with the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Recreation, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. An avid bridge player, she and Wayne enjoyed many evenings with family and friends, often until the wee hours.



Marcia is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years Wayne, daughters Carrie and Holly Desrosiers, both of Jaffrey, sister Judith Moore Goff, Jaffrey, nephew Lyman Goff, his wife Cori and grand-nieces Annie and Hattie Goff of Oregon, niece Jennifer Goff of Norway, and many cousins. She will be missed by many who knew her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH with Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish as the celebrant. A reception will follow at Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street (Rte. 202) Jaffrey, NH 03452.



Burial will take place in the spring at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 166 South River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110, or to Shelter from the Storm, PO Box 257, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share memories, photographs and condolences with Marcia's family, please visit

Marcia Desrosiers, 74, beloved mother, wife, sister and aunt, of Jaffrey, NH, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 after a very brief but courageous battle with cancer.She was born on August 22, 1945 in Gardner, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Raymond and Nancy (Sawyer) Moore. A graduate of Conant High School, Class of 1963, Marcia attended Keuka College and earned an associate degree in accounting from Bentley College. She married Wayne Desrosiers, also a Jaffrey native, in 1971 and was a claims approver at John Hancock in Boston. The couple were frequent visitors to Fenway Park to watch Marcia's lifelong favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. In 1981, she and Wayne moved back to Jaffrey to take over her father's Ford dealership and raise their family in the town they both so loved.Though often perceived as a very private person, Marcia was a thoughtful, generous-hearted soul who believed in caring for others whenever and wherever she could. Included among her volunteer projects beyond classroom mother and volunteer with her girls' school activities, Marcia drove for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross. She was also a member/volunteer with the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce, Friends of Recreation, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. An avid bridge player, she and Wayne enjoyed many evenings with family and friends, often until the wee hours.Marcia is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years Wayne, daughters Carrie and Holly Desrosiers, both of Jaffrey, sister Judith Moore Goff, Jaffrey, nephew Lyman Goff, his wife Cori and grand-nieces Annie and Hattie Goff of Oregon, niece Jennifer Goff of Norway, and many cousins. She will be missed by many who knew her.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH with Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor of St. Patrick Parish as the celebrant. A reception will follow at Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street (Rte. 202) Jaffrey, NH 03452.Burial will take place in the spring at St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 166 South River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110, or to Shelter from the Storm, PO Box 257, Jaffrey, NH 03452.To share memories, photographs and condolences with Marcia's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jan. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.