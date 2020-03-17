Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia J. Gibbons. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 15 High Street Greenville , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia J. Gibbons, 85, lifelong resident of Wilton, NH died on March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in Wilton, NH on June 24, 1934, a daughter of Raymond Anderson, Sr. and Irene (Perreault) Anderson. Marcia graduated from Wilton High School, Class of 1952 and attended Rivier College, Nashua.



She began her career as a corporate buyer for NH Ball Bearings, Peterborough, NH and retired in 1999 from Millipore Corporation, Jaffrey, NH.



Marcia enjoyed knitting, embroidery and gardening. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and spending summers around her pool with them. In addition, in her younger years she enjoyed vacationing at Lake Winnisquam and attending agricultural fairs and horse pulling with her late husband. Marcia was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Celtics.



She was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church in Wilton, NH.



Marcia was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Gibbons, Jr.; and two sisters, Faye Ann Brown and Claudette Anderson.



Family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Doreen and Edward Conrad of Wilton; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cyndie Gibbons of Wilton; six grandchildren, Jason, Mark, Daniel, Ryan, Jamas and Jodye; nine great grandchildren, Kayla, Jason Jr., Adriana, Alexia, Jonathan, Lauren, Codi, Noah and Auggie; two great-great grandchildren Aria and Kamiyah; a sister, Connie "Ruthie" Devine of Wilton; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Norma Anderson of Athol, MA, Donald and Linda Anderson of Lyndeborough, NH, and Wayne Anderson of MI; several cousins; many nieces, nephews and friends.



Calling hours are on Thursday, March 19th from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00am in Sacred Heart Church, 15 High Street, Greenville, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services (HCS), PO Box 564, Keene, NH 03431. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

