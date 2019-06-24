Marcia Lois Bourgoine, 57, of Washington, D.C. and formerly of West Peterborough, passed away peacefully in Washington D.C. on June 21, 2019. She was born in Peterborough on March 1, 1962, the daughter of Paul and Marguerite (Johnson) Bourgoine.
Marcia was raised in West Peterborough and attended local schools. She attended George Washington University and after earning her bachelor's degree there she settled in the area to begin her career. She was employed as a researcher at Greenwald and Associates for more than 30 years.
Marcia will be missed and remembered as a loving daughter who was kind and always thoughtful of others.
In addition to her mother, Marcia is survived by her brothers, David Bourgoine, and his wife Deb of Peterborough, and Timothy Bourgoine and his wife Tracy, of Peterborough. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Visiting Hour will be held on Friday June 28th from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH. Burial will immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, High Street, Peterborough, NH.
To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on June 25, 2019