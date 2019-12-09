Marcy Gard Anderson, 69, of Rindge, passed away in Rindge on October 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Marcy was born on Staten Island in New York, and was predeceased by her mother Helen Gard.
She spent much of her working life at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) as a computer programmer, and later as a professor at Franklin Pierce College.
Marcy spent her later years in Rindge, New Hampshire after marrying her husband Don Anderson, who predeceased her in 2011.
Marcy enjoyed her cattery Cathedral Ragdolls, attending many cats shows along the East Coast, and winning numerous awards, enjoying life in the Monadnock area, time with family and friends, and was involved in Mensa.
She is survived by her children, Dawn Duncan and Owen Murray, and grandchildren, Owen and Julia Murray, Jonathan and James Bourgoine, and Ethan Duncan.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Humane Society or The Cancer Research Institute.
In accordance with her wishes there will be a memorial service held in Spring at the Cathedral of the Pines. Details will be posted on www.cournoyerfh.com when finalized.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 10, 2019