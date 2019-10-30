Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Louise Gregory. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Margaret worked for Millipore Corporation in Jaffrey for many years, then as a home healthcare provider for HCS Keene. She loved working with the elderly. Even after retiring she continued to help them by bringing them to their appointments and doing their errands. Margaret enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and driving. She loved spending time camping in Maine at her cousin Jean's camp. Margaret always had an open door, welcoming family, friends and even strangers, especially during the holidays. Everyone always looked forward to her cooking and baking, particularly her holiday cookies and cakes. Margaret loved NASCAR and animals. Family was everything to her.



Margaret is survived by her daughter Joyanne Pinciaro and her husband, Todd, of Manchester, NH; her sons, John P. Howley and his wife, Gail, of Seabeck, WA, John Gregory, of Manchester, NH, and Kevin Gregory of New Ipswich, NH; her grandchildren, Joshua Pinciaro and his partner, Lisa, Chelsea Pinciaro and her partner, Aaron, Tarah Brooks and her husband, Justin, John K. Howley, Annabelle Gregory, Blake Gregory, Scarlett Gregory, Vanessa Gregory and Jayceon Bowes; her great- grandchildren, Brayden Vaillancourt and Sadie Grace Brooks; and her sisters, Nancy Murphy of Woolwich, ME, and Katherine McCarron and her husband, Edward, of Mt. Dora, FL. She is predeceased by her loving husband Oren L. Gregory, her sister Barbara Halbedel and brothers Robert and Sydney Swett Jr. and her grandson Marshal Jones.



Family and friends are warmly welcome to calling hours from 10am-12pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St, Wilton, NH, 03086, followed by a graveside service at the Smithville Cemetery, Binney Hill Rd, New Ipswich, NH.



In lieu of flowers contributions to in Margaret's name would be appreciated.



