Margaret T. McCabe, 84, a resident of Peterborough, NH died at her home after a period of declining health on September 9, 2020.
She was born on September 19, 1935 in Kearny, NJ a daughter of the late Austin and Julia (DiMichele) McCabe.
Margaret was raised and educated in New Jersey. She was employed for many years at Engelhardt Industries in Kearny, NJ. After she retired, she moved to Peterborough, NH to be closer to her sisters.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her four brothers: Joseph, Thomas, James and Austin, and her sister, Lauretta Gallagher.
Margaret is survived by her sisters: Frances O'Rourke of Peterborough, NH and Jean Bullock of Naples, FL and her sister-in-laws, Sharon McCabe of Trenton, NJ and Catherine McCabe of Kearny, NJ. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: In accordance with her wishes she was buried in a small private service on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in St. Peters Cemetery, Peterborough, NH.
