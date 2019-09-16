Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret W. Potter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret W. ("Margo") Potter passed away September 12, 2019, after a period of declining health and just 3 weeks before her 101st birthday. She was under the care of the dedicated staff at RiverMead and Compassus Hospice who did a wonderful job keeping her comfortable. She was born October 3, 1918, in Cortland, NY, to Raymond H. Wiltsie and Enid Van Hoesen Wiltsie.



Margo attended Northfield Seminary in Northfield, Massachusetts, and St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, where she earned a B.S in Botany. She married her college sweetheart, James A. ("Jack") Potter, MD, and they raised their 3 sons in Santa Ana, CA, where they lived from 1954 to 1986. She was active in many community organizations during those years including PTA, Scouts, , Orange County Medical Auxiliary, and Rotary. She became a very accomplished artist in oil and watercolor painting. She was a lover of nature and mostly painted outdoor scenes of natural beauty which were widely acclaimed. She and Jack traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states and 14 different countries. After Jack's untimely death in 1987 she became very active in lawn bowling while living at Rossmoor, a retirement community in Walnut Creek, CA, winning many awards and trophies. She married Charles Thompson while at Rossmoor, but was widowed again after a short time. In 2002 she moved to RiverMead Life Care Community in Peterborough, NH, where she lived the rest of her days. Margo enjoyed many close and long lasting friendships in the various communities where she lived. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Margo was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Elizabeth Salstrom of Ukiah, CA, her brother, David Wiltsie, of Bishop, CA, and her daughter-in-law Allison Potter of Walnut Creek, CA. She is survived by her 3 sons, Raymond L. Potter and his wife Saundra Young of Mazatlan, Mexico, James D. Potter, MD, and his wife Patti of Jaffrey, NH, and Stephen J. Potter and his wife Gail of Walnut Creek, CA. She loved very much her grandchildren, Margaret Lowe and her husband Don of San Diego, CA, Jesse Potter and his wife Hannah of Concord, CA, Travis Potter and his wife Lucy of Los Angeles, CA, Benjamin Potter of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Jeremy Potter of Temple, NH, Nathan Potter, MD, of Wilmington, DE, Gregory Potter of Jaffrey, NH, Chris Szehner and his wife Aubree of Concord, CA, Colin Szehner of Cordelia, CA, and Cameron Szehner of Oklahoma City, OK. Her great grandchildren were special to her: Samuel and Allison Potter of Concord, CA, Corban Lowe of San Diego, CA, and Addison and Avery Szehner of Concord, CA. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, and 2 step-daughters. Everyone in her family loved her very much.



A celebration of her life is planned for her family and friends at RiverMead for September 19, 2019, at 4:30 PM in the Assisted Living Room. A private graveside service will be held for family in North Syracuse, NY, the first weekend in October. In lieu of flowers Margo had requested that donations be made in her memory to the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190 (

