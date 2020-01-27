Margaret Walsh Holden passed away Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, in Ocala, FL.
Born March 26, 1919 in Yonkers, New York to Peter F Walsh and Clara Quevedo Walsh. She went to Sacred Heart Grade School and Gorton High School. She later attained Teaching Certification from New York Diocesan Department of Education and a Counseling Certificate from Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg, Mass.
She taught at St Joseph's and St Eugene's Catholic Schools in Yonkers. She worked at Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry, New York and retired as a counselor at Beech Hill Hospital in Dublin, New Hampshire.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Patricia Stager Muffley and son in law Michael Muffley. Two grandchildren Cindy Brehm and John Michael Galinski, five great grandchildren, and one great great grandson.
She was predeceased by her husbands, James Stager and John Milton Holden and 10 brothers and sisters: Fr. Joseph Casmir OFM CAP; Peter, John, James, and Francis Walsh; Clara Walsh, Cecelia Fox, Gertrude Coady, Therese Morganthaler and Marion Patterson, and grandson Joseph Galinski.
Funeral mass and interment will be January 30th at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church and Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, FL.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jan. 28, 2020