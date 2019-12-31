Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary





Marie grew up in Amherst and graduated from Amherst High School, Class of 1938. She attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated from Nashua Business College.



After moving to Peterborough in 1947, Marie was employed as a bookkeeper and proof reader for the Peterborough Transcript for eight years. She then went on to work at New Hampshire Ball Bearing for the next 28 years in the finance and personnel department and eventually as the secretary to the Founder and Chairman of the Board. She also served as Assistant Clerk of the corporation for many years. She found great pride as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, serving as secretary to the Peterborough Chapter, volunteering at the blood drives, and being a regular donor herself.



Marie moved to Keene in 1983 and held several part-time jobs. She also served as the Director and President of the Farmstead Commons Association in Keene.



Marie is survived by her son Michael Durant of Keene, her sisters Nancy Smith of Keene and Patricia Ingelstrom of Peterborough; as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband Frank B. Durant, who died in 1997, she is predeceased by her sister Naomi Drury.



Burial will take place in the spring in the family plot at Lyndeborough South Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446.



