Marilyn (Wight) Aho took her last breath on this earth February 7, 2019. She was 84 years old. Born in Newton, MA her family moved to New Ipswich when she was just a child. She attended Appleton Academy and married Richard Aho in 1952. She was an only child and loved being a part of a large family - looking forward to a large family of her own.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Aho.
She loved to travel, tend to her flower/vegetable gardens, feed the birds and was an avid reader - she was knowledgeable about so many worldwide subjects. She was a loving, caring mother who influenced so many with her gentle spirit and loving touch. She was a hard worker in and out of her home - working full time until she was 68 when life's health challenges came at her. She was a quiet example her whole life to her family and others and always had a smile on her face encouraging and praying for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family was her joy in life. She loved watching as her family grew with another generation of great grandchildren.
Her favorite song was "Shall we Gather at the River" and her prayer was for all her loved ones to gather with her at the river that flows by the throne of God.
She was preceded by her father, Dr. Percival Atherton Wight and her mother Virginia Powers Haskell Wight.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years - Richard Charles Aho, her 8 children - Allen (Robin) Aho, - 3 Children, 5 Grandchildren; Pauline (Alan) Knowles - 2 children, 5 Grandchildren; Joyce (Kim) Busl - 2 children, 4 Grandchildren; Andrew (Francis) Aho - 5 Children, 4 Grandchildren; Sharon (Jeff) Blumenberg - 3 Children, 3 Grandchildren, 2 Step Children, 5 Step Grandchildren; Beverly (Michael) Morello - 2 Children, 3 Grandchildren; Carol Aho - 2 Children; and Adam (Jennie) Aho - 3 Children, 2 Grandchildren. For a total of 22 Grandchildren, 26 Great Grandchildren, 2 Step Grandchildren and 5 Step Great Grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 2:00pm. At Christian Outreach Church, 199 North St., Rindge, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the African orphans whom Mom loved and had a special place in her heart to make sure they were given the chance to go to school: Send checks to OCI, 5132 Layton Lane, Apison, TN 37302 - memo check with RFI/Zambia Orphan School Children OR go to www.outpostcenters.org/donate - ministry (OCI Headquarters), continue, need (Other), please specify (Zambia Orphan School Children). Thank you.
Christian Outreach
199 North St
Rindge, NH 03461
(603) 899-5783
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 14, 2019