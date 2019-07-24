Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn L. Coppo. View Sign Service Information Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 (603)-279-4007 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn L (Hull) Coppo, 73, of Center Harbor, NH, beloved wife of Robert D Coppo, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on July 21, 2019. Marilyn was born on August 7, 1945 in Keene NH and grew up in Gilsum NH, lived several years in Peterborough NH and settled in Center Harbor NH. Marilyn attended Keene High School and was a graduate of Monadnock High School class of 1963. She married Robert in August of 1963 and moved to Coronado, CA where Robert was serving in the US Navy. Marilyn made a career working for several companies as a bookkeeper including East Coast Steel, Steve Millard & Brookstone Company. Marilyn volunteered for several years at the Loon Preservation in Moultonboro, NH where she was able to share her love and passion of the Common Loon. Marilyn enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, walking, gardening, long road trips, winters in Florida with her long time friends from NH and spending time with her loving family. In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her mother Mary Hull of Gilsum, NH, daughter Kimberly and her husband Charles Nikopoulos of Boxborough, MA, son Jeffrey and his wife Sarah Coppo of Peterborough, NH, sisters Marie Garrapy and Maxine & husband Sherwood Ballou, brothers Michael & wife Shirley Hull, Marc and wife Tammy Hull. Loving grandmother of Alexander and Olivia Nikopoulos, and Malcolm & Anthony Coppo. Marilyn is also survived by several nieces and nephews including many grand nieces and nephews. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at 1pm on Sunday July 28th at Centennial Cemetery, Gilsum, NH followed by a gathering for family and friends at the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main Street, Gilsum, NH at 2pm. Mass services will be held on Monday July 29th at 1pm at the NH Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy Rte 3, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith NH 03253.

