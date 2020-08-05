Marion M. Kangas, 95, of New Ipswich, NH, died peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a period of failing health.
Marion was born in Fitchburg, MA on January 14, 1925, daughter of the late Andrew and Ida (Aho) Pakkala. She grew up in Greenville, NH before moving to New Ipswich and graduated from Appleton Academy. In January of 1952, she married Harvey Kangas, and together they made their home on Temple Road in New Ipswich, NH.
Throughout her life she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. During World War II, she left home to work at the former Lovell General Hospital at Fort Devens, MA. After the war, she worked at numerous businesses that include Tricnit Hosiery, the Town of New Ipswich, and the Mascenic Regional School.
Marion loved her family most of all. She was a great walker, and found pleasure in reading, swimming, and wintering in Florida in her retirement years.
Marion was predeceased by her husband on July 30, 1992. She was also predeceased by her brother, Willard 'Bill' Pakkala and by her granddaughter, Erin Lynn Kangas.
She is survived by her sons, Steven Kangas and his wife Ada of Hanover, NH, and Matthew Kangas and his wife Joann of Rindge, NH; her daughter, Sharon Kangas of Boynton Beach, Florida; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
At Mrs. Kangas' request, there will be no calling hours or formal services. Her family will gather quietly at their convenience at Central Cemetery in New Ipswich, NH.
In lieu of flowers, any donations in her memory are asked to be made to New Ipswich Library, PO Box 320, 6 Main Street, New Ipswich, NH 03071, or to a charity of your choice
