Marion S. (Smith) Black, 84, of Tolland, formerly of Vernon, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born in Stoddard, NH on May 17, 1935 to the late Lemuel and Edna (Jennings) Smith. Marion enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spending time with her family. She is survived by her Sons; Paul Black and his wife Lisa, of Tolland, with whom she made her home over the last few years, Peter Black of Rockville; her brothers, John E Smith and Robert E. Smith; her sisters, Edna Mary Rochford and Nellie Robinson; seven grandchildren, James and his wife Marcie, Thomas, Cassandra, Emily, David, Allison and Carolyn; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Vanessa and Carter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul S. Black who died in 2016, her son Daniel Black and her brother James Smith. At Marion's request, there will be no services. Pietras Funeral Home, 76 Prospect st, Rockville, CT 06066 will be handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 25, 2020