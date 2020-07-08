Marjorie Liimatainen, 89, of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a period of failing health.
Mrs. Liimatainen was born on February 24, 1931 in Winchendon, MA, daughter of the late Francois and Sarah (Berard) St. Pierre. She attended local schools and lived in Jaffrey for most of her life. For many years, she worked at D.D. Bean & Sons, and later retired from Teleflex.
Marjorie was a member of the Jaffrey VFW Memorial Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing BINGO and cribbage, excursions to Foxwood, and particularly dining out with family and friends. She was an accomplished seamstress and an avid knitter.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Niilo A. Liimatainen. She was also predeased by her daughter, Nancy (Heinonen) Martin; her brothers, Francois (Pat), Ernest, Philip and Eugene St. Pierre; and her sisters, Alta Wheelen, Lucille (Sue) Zatowski, and Helen Tucker.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Heinonen) Brown of Lynn, MA; her granddaughter, Alyssa Brown of Billerica, MA; and her sister, Juliette (DeeDee) Floria of Winchendon, MA. Marjorie also was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.
At Marjorie's request, there will be no calling hours. Burial at Conant Cemetery in Jaffrey will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Liimatainen's name to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
