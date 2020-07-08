1/1
Marjorie Liimatainen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Liimatainen, 89, of Jaffrey, died peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a period of failing health.

Mrs. Liimatainen was born on February 24, 1931 in Winchendon, MA, daughter of the late Francois and Sarah (Berard) St. Pierre. She attended local schools and lived in Jaffrey for most of her life. For many years, she worked at D.D. Bean & Sons, and later retired from Teleflex.

Marjorie was a member of the Jaffrey VFW Memorial Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing BINGO and cribbage, excursions to Foxwood, and particularly dining out with family and friends. She was an accomplished seamstress and an avid knitter.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Niilo A. Liimatainen. She was also predeased by her daughter, Nancy (Heinonen) Martin; her brothers, Francois (Pat), Ernest, Philip and Eugene St. Pierre; and her sisters, Alta Wheelen, Lucille (Sue) Zatowski, and Helen Tucker.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Heinonen) Brown of Lynn, MA; her granddaughter, Alyssa Brown of Billerica, MA; and her sister, Juliette (DeeDee) Floria of Winchendon, MA. Marjorie also was the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

At Marjorie's request, there will be no calling hours. Burial at Conant Cemetery in Jaffrey will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Liimatainen's name to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, PO Box 107, Jaffrey, NH 03452.

To share memories, photographs and condolences with Mrs. Liimatainen's family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved