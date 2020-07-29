1/1
Marjorie Owler
Marjorie Owler, 89, died on June 9, 2020.

Marjorie was pre-deceased by her husband, Warren Owler and two of her three sisters. She is survived by her children, Steven Owler and wife Kay; Barbara Catlin, Judy Repp and husband Mike; Elaine Fallon and husband Dennis; Nancy Johnson and husband Roy; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren; sister Mary Zimbone, brother-in-law Richard Segee and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marjorie had a wonderful childhood growing up surrounded by her three sisters, and her five girl cousins, (known as the 9 cousins).

Marjorie felt her calling was to be a nurse. She graduated from Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, MA. She began her career by working in the hospital nursery and later worked as a private duty nurse.

In 1965, the Owler's moved to Hancock, NH where they founded 7 Maples Campground. She also worked for many years as a nurse at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Greenfield New Hampshire.

In 1977, they relocated to Fort Myers, FL, where Marjorie continued working as a nurse.

After retiring, Marjorie and Warren split their time between FL and NH for 15+ years. They enjoyed many trips, cruises, golfing, card playing and creating many beautiful memories with their family.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Hillside Cemetery, Route 137 North, Hancock, New Hampshire.

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Jul. 29, 2020.
