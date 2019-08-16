Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Mark C. Bean, 65, of Nelson, NH and formerly of Jaffrey, NH, died suddenly and unexpectedly while jogging on Monday, August 12, 2019, with his wife, Linda by his side.



Born April 29, 1954 in Boston, MA, Mark was the youngest of six children and the son of the late Delcie and Margaret (Crane) Bean, Jr. His first passion was his family's paper match business; D.D. Bean & Sons Co. He was instrumental through the years in helping it grow, adapt and thrive. Mark's other passion was his relationship with his wife and children. He met his wife, Linda, and her three young children in California in 1983. They moved to Jaffrey, NH in 1986 where they had three children of their own, adopted another, and lived happily for 16 years.



Mark was also very active in his community. He served on the Jaffrey-Rindge School Board, the Board of Monadnock Hospital and the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce. He was instrumental in reviving the Jaffrey Festival of Fireworks in 1990 and became a local expert on the unsolved, 1918 Dean murder mystery. Most recently, Mark had been an active supporter of the Park Theatre project in Jaffrey.



Mark is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda (Chiorino) Bean of Nelson, NH; his three biological children: Delcie D. Bean, IV, Patrick C. Bean, and Rachel, M. Bean; his three step-children: Scott C. Webster, Jennifer E. Webster, and Laurie A. Molina and his adopted son, Marcus C. Bean. He's also survived by seven grandchildren; his siblings, Margaret Alice Brown and her husband David of Taos, New Mexico and Peterborough, New Hampshire, Delcie D. Bean, III and his wife Marney of Dublin, New Hampshire, Ellen R. Bean of Markham, Ontario, Canada, Elizabeth (Betsy) C. Bean of Baltimore, Maryland, Christopher V. Bean and his wife Claire of Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and the community he loved.



Abiding by Mark's wishes, there will be no calling hours.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Church of Jaffrey followed by a reception at the Mildred Cutter Hall.



The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in Mark's memory to the Park Theatre, PO Box 278, Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Granite Lake Association, C/O Thomas Newcombe - Treasurer, 701 Granite Lake Road, Munsonville, NH 03457.



Those who knew him, are encouraged to share memories, photographs and condolences with Mark's family, by visiting his online memorial at

