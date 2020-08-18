Mark Hull Hamilton, 91, of North Port, FL, died at him home on July 20, 2020. He leaves his wife Karen, his two daughters, two stepchildren and several grandchildren.
A graduate of Yale University and Northeastern University, Mark had a successful career as a mechanical engineer. He was also a Navy veteran.
Due to current social distancing restrictions, a celebration of Mark's life will be scheduled in the future. For further details please visit www.kaysponderpc.com
or contact Karen Hamilton via email at markandkarenh@aol.com.