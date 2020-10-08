Mark S. Budney, 65 of Antrim, passed away peacefully at his home in Antrim on October 4, 2020 after being struck with a sudden illness. He was born in Waverly, NY on July 7, 1955, the son of Adam and Dorothy (Raynsford) Budney.
In his younger years he grew up in upstate New York helping his parents and brother with a bed and breakfast. He and his brother enjoyed getting into mischief, but Mark loved telling on his brother more, especially when his brother took the family car for a joyride and tore up their principal's lawn. He met his wifeof 34 years, Deborah, in Connecticut on the set of Cattle Town, where they both worked as stunt people. They later moved to New Hampshire where Mark started work as a route salesman for Wonderbread and Hostess Cakes. On Halloween his house was known for giving out the Hostess pies for trick or treat and he delighted in knowing he had the best treats in the neighborhood.
Mark had a passion for woodworking and cooking. His grandkids often thought he was truly Santa Claus when they would find him hard at work in his shop making their Christmas presents. They even found a Santa suit hidden under one of his tool benches to prove it. He made the best apple pies anyone has ever tasted, and never divulged his secret recipe. Becoming a grandfather changed him from a stern, hard man to a soft marshmallow. He loved showing his grandsons how to build things with their own hands, and showing his granddaughters how to bake. His Kaloche's will live on through them.
Mark is predeceased by his parents, Adam, and Dorothy, and his son Stephen.
In addition to his loving wife Deborah (Tarrant) Budney of Antrim, he is survived by his brother, Brian; his son Dustin and his wife Andrea (Wenzel) Rogers; his daughters Julie Harding, and Jessica Hamlin and her husband Stephen Hamlin.
He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Hailey, Carter, Sierra, Ryland, Chloe, Jaidyn, Kniyah, Allie, Landon, Gavin, and Ben. You were the best Bampa anyone could have asked for. "I gotta get up for work tomorrow, uh uh, no I don't" we love you Dad.
A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9th at 11:00am at St. Peter's Cemetery, High Street Peterborough, NH. All are invited to attend and are asked to please follow CDC guidelines utilizing face coverings and social distancing.
