A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 to honor Martha M. Scott who passed away on November 16, 2018. It will be held at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main Street, Peterborough, NH. There is on-street parking, church lot parking and parking in the municipal lot on Summer Street. All are welcome.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Apr. 30, 2019