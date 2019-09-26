Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jellison Funeral Home 25 Concord Street Peterborough , NH 03458 (603)-924-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann (Mossey) Paquet, age 81, passed away peacefully at Scott Farrar of Peterborough on September 18, 2019. She was born in Peterborough on November 12, 1937, the daughter of Ernest Mossey and Gertrude (Putnam) Harvey.



Mary lived in Dublin along with her only sibling, Betty, until graduating from Peterborough High School. Mary and her husband, Alfred, started their family of three boys in Connecticut. Eventually, Mary moved back to the Monadnock region with her youngest of three boys and began another chapter in her life. She continued her profession as a barber at Gentleman's Choice which lasted for over 20 years and established many relationships in the community. Eventually she moved to Florida for many years finally returning home again to New Hampshire for the last couple years of her life.



Mary is survived by her three sons: Robert Budnick of Meriden, CT; Richard Budnick of Bristol, CT, and Ronald Budnick of Germantown, TN; as well as many grandchildren.



She is predeceased by her husband Donald G. Paquet, Jr.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to New Hampshire , 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.



To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit

