Mary Ellen (Brooks) Lindsay, age 77, died October 8th, 2020 in her home in Bennington, NH.
She was born on February 19th, 1943 in Springfield Vermont. Daughter to Harold Robertson and Helen (Brooks) Cass. Raised by Edward and Helen Cass. She was the wife of William Herbert Lindsay.
Mary Ellen went to Peterborough Highschool later transferring to Hillsboro Highschool graduating in 1961. She married William (Bill) Lindsay on January 20th, 1962. They rented an apartment above the, then, Bennington post office. Living on Main Street she said everyone heard everyone's business. Her husband's family had a strong Main Street presence with Bill's Aunt, Anne Lindsay working below at the post office and Charlie Lindsay, her father in law, owning the Bennington Garage.
After the birth of Robin Lindsay in 1962 they purchased land on Old Greenfield road in Bennington and together built there home. Later Mary Ellen became a library volunteer at the Bennington library in the early 70's. Remembered by many for her kindness, helpfulness, and beauty. Special ordering books from the book mobile and reading to the elementary school kids.
In 1977 she went to work at Brookstone working in the shipping department. She loved lifting boxes all day, then in 1983 lifting weights after work at Rick Nicks in Peterborough. She and her husband purchased the Balch house in the late 70's. Having some of their best times working together to restore it to its original historical beauty.
At age 56 she moved to Morristown Tennessee. Mary Ellen worked for Harveys Gym as a body builder/trainer for 10 years. Mary Ellen had a love for reading and books. She was a multimedia artist, a wood carver, and the only woman member of the Tennessee woodworkers. She created 3D and relief carvings, showing both at local craft shows. She sold sewing and beadwork on commission. In retirement she enjoyed line dancing every weekend at the senior center in Tullahoma. She took painting classes and started painting on canvas and walls in her home.
Since moving back in 2016 she worked as a volunteer at the Bennington Historical Society. Helping choose the design for the new gazebo in town. Also painting many of the historical sites in Bennington. They also enjoyed clamming at the seacoast. Like her mother, she hosted Friday nights. Preparing home cooked meals and fresh bread for her family every Friday night.
Survived by her two daughters Robin Lindsay of Jaffrey, NH, and Bobbi Lindsay of Francestown, NH and her husband Wayne Thompson. Brothers David Brooks and his wife Betty Coffin Brooks of Bennington, NH. Rodger Brooks of Bennington, NH. Jonathan Hart of Mt. Airy, North Carolina.
No formal services will be held at this time. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mary Ellen's memory to your local animal shelter.
