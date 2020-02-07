Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Given, 92, of Jaffrey passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



Mom was born in Manchester, NH on December 13, 1927, the daughter of the late Edward and Alphonsine (Deshaies) Desmarais and moved to Jaffrey at the age of 12. Mom graduated from Conant High School in the class of 1945 and married our dad, Aylmer H. Given, Jr. in 1949.



Mom was a very patient and kind hearted women, yet she ran a busy and active household. She was the mother of 10 children and babysat dozens of children over the years. She cared deeply for every soul and many came to her for comfort, prayer and insight. It was very important to her that everyone felt happy and loved. She was known as a prayer warrior to many in the community and especially to her large and extended family.



Not only was Mom known for her prayers but also for her generosity with knitted mittens and hats which she would give to anyone in need. For many years, Mom and Dad, also known as Santa and Memere Noel, visited hundreds of children over a 25-year period in their home, schools and community events. This was something that was very special to them each year. Mom's favorite pastime was to bake for the family. We could always count on a delicious treat whenever we stopped by. As the family got older, Mom and Dad always looked forward to our Monday night dinners, as the entire family returned each week to share in the evening meal together. There was always room for others and many took advantage of the great food and conversation.



Mom enjoyed her summers on the porch and her living room window seat where she could keep a close eye on all of the family. Her kitchen refrigerator was the message board for all of the family to get the latest news. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her family, friends and her Catholic faith were very important to her.



Mom was predeceased by her husband, Aylmer H. Given Jr. in 1993 and by her brother Edward Desmarais and daughter-in law Cindy Given. Mom is survived by her children, Steve and his wife Kathy Eneguess, Mike and his wife Ann Marie, Cindy Foley and her husband Tim, Cathy Proulx and husband Joel, Aylmer H. III and his wife Perry, Mary Beth Given and husband Russ Cloutier, John and his wife Diane, Christine Morris, Charlie Given, and Jennifer Ashooh and her husband Joe.



Her grandchildren include Melissa, Ben, Amy, Zac, Meg, Connor, Josh, Nolan, Jordan, Brandon, Ian, Anita, Lily, Carly, Samantha and Ryan. Her great-grandchildren include, Aidan, Emma, Patrick, Samson, Gideon, Roselind, Odin, Aleister, and Killian. Mom is also survived by her sister, Irene Chicoine of Gardner, MA, and many nieces nephews and cousins. Her four legged grandchildren include Zip, Scout, Lexi and Piper who loved to visit. She is survived by lifelong friends Toot and Charlotte Parent, and honorary daughter Mary Blais.



Our family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Mom's caregivers, Lisa, Sandy, Christine, Penny and Nancy, and to the entire team at Home Healthcare and Hospice in Keene and Peterborough, NH.



Even though Mom is gone, we know that Mom's legacy and love will live on in all of us. She was a woman who inspired everyone who knew her. Mom will live in our hearts forever.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Rte. 202) Jaffrey, NH 03452.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery will take place in the Spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Park Theater, Take Your Seat, PO Box 278, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



To share memories with Mrs. Given's family, please visit her online memorial at

Mary Given, 92, of Jaffrey passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.Mom was born in Manchester, NH on December 13, 1927, the daughter of the late Edward and Alphonsine (Deshaies) Desmarais and moved to Jaffrey at the age of 12. Mom graduated from Conant High School in the class of 1945 and married our dad, Aylmer H. Given, Jr. in 1949.Mom was a very patient and kind hearted women, yet she ran a busy and active household. She was the mother of 10 children and babysat dozens of children over the years. She cared deeply for every soul and many came to her for comfort, prayer and insight. It was very important to her that everyone felt happy and loved. She was known as a prayer warrior to many in the community and especially to her large and extended family.Not only was Mom known for her prayers but also for her generosity with knitted mittens and hats which she would give to anyone in need. For many years, Mom and Dad, also known as Santa and Memere Noel, visited hundreds of children over a 25-year period in their home, schools and community events. This was something that was very special to them each year. Mom's favorite pastime was to bake for the family. We could always count on a delicious treat whenever we stopped by. As the family got older, Mom and Dad always looked forward to our Monday night dinners, as the entire family returned each week to share in the evening meal together. There was always room for others and many took advantage of the great food and conversation.Mom enjoyed her summers on the porch and her living room window seat where she could keep a close eye on all of the family. Her kitchen refrigerator was the message board for all of the family to get the latest news. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her family, friends and her Catholic faith were very important to her.Mom was predeceased by her husband, Aylmer H. Given Jr. in 1993 and by her brother Edward Desmarais and daughter-in law Cindy Given. Mom is survived by her children, Steve and his wife Kathy Eneguess, Mike and his wife Ann Marie, Cindy Foley and her husband Tim, Cathy Proulx and husband Joel, Aylmer H. III and his wife Perry, Mary Beth Given and husband Russ Cloutier, John and his wife Diane, Christine Morris, Charlie Given, and Jennifer Ashooh and her husband Joe.Her grandchildren include Melissa, Ben, Amy, Zac, Meg, Connor, Josh, Nolan, Jordan, Brandon, Ian, Anita, Lily, Carly, Samantha and Ryan. Her great-grandchildren include, Aidan, Emma, Patrick, Samson, Gideon, Roselind, Odin, Aleister, and Killian. Mom is also survived by her sister, Irene Chicoine of Gardner, MA, and many nieces nephews and cousins. Her four legged grandchildren include Zip, Scout, Lexi and Piper who loved to visit. She is survived by lifelong friends Toot and Charlotte Parent, and honorary daughter Mary Blais.Our family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Mom's caregivers, Lisa, Sandy, Christine, Penny and Nancy, and to the entire team at Home Healthcare and Hospice in Keene and Peterborough, NH.Even though Mom is gone, we know that Mom's legacy and love will live on in all of us. She was a woman who inspired everyone who knew her. Mom will live in our hearts forever.Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 33 River Street, (Rte. 202) Jaffrey, NH 03452.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery will take place in the Spring.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to the Park Theater, Take Your Seat, PO Box 278, Jaffrey, NH 03452.To share memories with Mrs. Given's family, please visit her online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Monadnock Ledger-Transcript Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close