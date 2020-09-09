Mary "Janey" (Crowner) Hughgill, 82, of Starks, Maine and Rindge, New Hampshire passed away on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 in Skowhegan, Maine.
She was born on May 3rd 1938 in South Weymoth, Massachusetts. A daughter of Truman Crowner and Hazel (Burns) Crowner. The family moved to Rindge, New Hampshire where they made their home for many years when Janey was just a little girl. About the time She started to attend high school they moved to Jaffrey, New Hampshire where She attended Conant High School and graduated the Class of 1956. During her high school years she was a star cheerleader And very active with different activities. During the summer vacation she worked a half way house for the elite on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. In her time there she met many famous people and got to know some of them very well. On August 11, 1956 she married the love of her life Robert "Bob" Hughgill of Rindge, New Hampshire in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. They shared 64 amazing years together. They had 8 children together. Unfortunately, 4 of them passed away to early in life.
In her younger years Janey worked for Raytheon Missile System Division in Lowell, MA where she was an inspector. She retired from in 1989. The family decided to spend their retirement years in Starks, Maine to see if "the way that life should be" lived up to its reputation. She enjoyed the peaceful laid back atmosphere her small community provided. Janey and Bob joined Calvary Pentecostal in Madison in the early 90's. She joined the church's Jail Ministry outreach for Somerset County headed by Frank Morse. This was something she truly cared about and would never miss a day even if there was a snow storm. They also attended the Log Cabin Church a sister church to Calvary where they attended services for over ten years until Janey's health declined.
Janey had an adventurous side. She loved going snow mobiling in the winter. She loved her flower garden and she was an avid bird watcher. She knew every bird that flew into their yard and knew what time of the year they would start returning and when they would fly south for the winter.
She is survived by her loving husband Bob Hughgil, their 4 children Robert Jr, Glenn, Deborah and Timothy Hughgill. 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents and 4 children Gary, Allen, Shelia and Sheri Hughgill.
There will be a funeral service outside at Calvary Pentecostal in Madison, Maine on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Rndge, New Hampshire at 1:00pm.
Arrangements are under the care in direction of Giberson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Madison & Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, view the online obituary and to share service or obituary information to social media please visit www.gibersonfuneralhome.com
.