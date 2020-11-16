1/
Mary Jean Long
Mary Jean Long, age 90 of Peterborough, NH passed away peacefully at Rivermead on November 8, 2020. She was born in Pelham, NY on March 14, 1930, the daughter of Benjamin and Audrey (Nash) Newton.

Mary Jean was one of the first "Kelly Girls" an early pioneer in Temp Agencies.

She worked many years as a congressional administrator for Congressman Stewart McKinney in the Stamford Connecticut Office. Mary Jean served on the Liberation House Board of Directors as well as several other Boards for community service based organizations.

Later in life, she returned to her love of painting with oil and watercolors. She had a long, happy, and productive life. She lived quite uncompromisingly

Mary Jean is survived by her sister Audrey Muller, son Richard Long, granddaughters Allison Pelletier, Valerie Robinson and Great grandchildren Dylon and Finnegan Pelletier as well as Ian Robinson. She was predeceased by her son David Long, 1st Husband Walter Long and 2nd Husband Ralph Booth.

Services will be private for the family.

To share a memory, or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com

Published in Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Nov. 16, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
