Mary K Duquette, 90, of Jaffrey, died on March 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home following a period of failing health.



She was born on June 1, 1928 in Providence, Rhode Island, daughter of Belle Ruth (Vaughan) and Donald McSkimmon. She attended grammar school in Edgewood RI, graduated from Kendall Hall in Peterborough, NH in 1945 and from Vassar College, class of 1949. She took language classes at UNH followed by graduate school at Yale University from 1950-53, earning a Master's Degree in Classics.



In 1959 she married James Bearce and lived in Key Biscayne, Florida where her son James R. Bearce Jr. was born. She and her son returned to Jaffrey in 1963. In 1976 Mary K married Kenneth P. Duquette of Keene, NH.



She enjoyed motorcycle rides, playing golf, collecting antique lamps, birdwatching, needlework and knitting, following baseball and football, and singing and listening to music.



Mary K had been a very active member of the United Church of Jaffrey for over 50 years. She served on many committees, was treasurer for 10 years and was a member of the choir for 37 years.



She is survived by her son James R. Bearce, his wife Lisa, and her grandson William McSkimmon Bearce of Jaffrey. She was predeceased by her sister Belle McSkimmon McNiel and by her husband Kenneth P. Duquette.



A memorial service to celebrate Mary K's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 11am at the United Church in Jaffrey, 54 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452. Burial will take place at the Conant Cemetery in the spring.



It is the family's request that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made, in Mary K Duquette's name, to The United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.



33 River Street

Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486

(603) 532-6484

