Mary Lou Stratton, 72, died November 27, 2019, at her home on Cheshire Road, Rindge.
Born in Peterborough February 27, 1947, she was the daughter of Edward F. and Christine (Gilbert) Vose of Peterborough.
She attended Peterborough Consolidated School. In her younger years she traveled much of the USA.
At home in Rindge, she was an amazing gardener and enjoyed her pet cats and her German Shepherds. She also had an interest in leading exercises classes.
For several years she was a delivery person for Elite Laundry, Jaffrey. She had long-term relationships with several elderly people in Jaffrey Center as a friend and home assistant. She also worked at Maplewood Nursing Home, Westmoreland.
Her family includes her husband, James L. Stratton, Rindge; daughters Jamie Devlin and Brenda Meatty; two granddaughters, Allyssa and Mary; siblings David Vose of Jaffrey; Marilyn Vose of Hancock, and Marcia Patten of Peterborough.
Services will be private and at the convenience of her family.
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Dec. 10, 2019