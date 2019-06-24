Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary T. Tempone. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary T. Tempone, 88, resident of Francestown, NH, died on June 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in New York City on February 6, 1931, a daughter of Cornelius F. and Helen M. (O'Shaughnessy) Lyons. She has made her home in Francestown since 1970.



Mrs. Tempone was a homemaker and her greatest joy in life came from raising her family. She was a loving mother, devoted grandmother and great grandmother.



She was active in her community having volunteered at the Francestown Library, and at the polls on voting day. In addition, she was a member of the Francestown Auxiliary, Ladies Guild and a communicant of St Patrick's Church, Milford.



Mrs. Tempone was predeceased by her husband, John F. Tempone, Sr., and her son, Michael Tempone.



Family members include three daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Edward Lyons of South Seatauket, NY, Mary and John Geoffrey of Antrim, NH, Maureen and Richard Berger of Deering, NH; a son and daughter-in-law, John F. Tempone, Jr. and Kate Tempone of Jaffrey, NH; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours are on Thursday, June 27th from 4:00-6:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will follow in Number Three Cemetery, Francestown, NH. Donations in her memory may be made to Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services (HCS), P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

