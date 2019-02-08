Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryAnn Fogden. View Sign

- On Saturday November 10, 2018 at the age of 85 MaryAnn Fogden of Sharon NH passed away peacefully.She was the loving mother to three daughters Leslie Crowell son in law Steven, Christian ( Cricket ) Sullivan and Hope Eagleson. Grandmother to Heidi Crowell Smith and husband Todd, Steven Crowell II and wife Julie, Jennifer Crowell Colleen Dunn and husband Aaron and Patrick Crowell, Erin Eshelman and husband Zachary and Ryane Sullivan. Great Grandmother to Addy, Alexander, and Steven III (Trey). She cherished her family .She LOVED her home in Sharon where she lived for over forty years. Her view,watching the birds at her feeder and the occasional bear that once stood up against her picture window and left paw and nose prints were her favorite. Sewing, knitting, quilting, and reading were also a great love.She traveled a lot going to Europe, Northwest Territory, hiking and riding horses out west. She always liked a good cowboy hat.Kayaking, museums and movies with her dear friends was very special to her.Family and friends of MaryAnn would like every one to read this poem. Thank you.A poem about Alzheimer'sDo not ask me to remember.Do not try to make me understand.Let me rest and know you're with me.Kiss my cheek and hold my hand.I'm confused beyond your concept.I am sad and sick and lost.All I know is that I need youTo be with me at all cost.Do not lose your patience with me.Do not scold or curse or cry.I can't help the way I'm acting,Can't be different 'though I try.Just remember that I need you,That the best of me is gone.Please don't fail to stand beside me,Love me 'till my life is done.-Unknown Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Feb. 14, 2019

