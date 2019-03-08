MaryLou Bando, 83, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at DHMC in Lebanon, NH from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryLou Bando.
A memorial service and celebration of MaryLou's life will be held on May 11th at the the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley in Norwich at 2:00 PM. To view her complete obituary and leave condolences to MaryLou's family at www.knightfuneralhomes.com The Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., VT is in charge of arrangements.
Knight Funeral Home
903 Hartford Ave
White River Junction, VT 05001
(802) 295-2100
Published in The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript on Mar. 12, 2019